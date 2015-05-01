default-logo
Jason Aldean plays CN Centre October 6

Posted On 01 May 2015
Jason Aldean will play CN Centre October 6.

Reigning three-time ACM Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year nominee Jason Aldean announces the 2015 extension of his Burn It Down Tour will include multiple Canadian dates. The Canadian leg of the tour kicks off in Toronto on September 17. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. Joining Jason will be special guests Cole Swindell, Tyler Farr and Dee Jay Silver.

Jason Aldean recently released his sixth studio album OLD BOOTS, NEW DIRT, which debuted at No. one on Billboard’s all-genre Top 200 chart. The new album’s smoking lead single, “Burnin’ It Down” topped both country radio charts and earned Platinum certification only nine weeks after release, making it the fastest selling single of 2014.

Aldean’s newest single, “Just Gettin’ Started,” is now available at Country Radio. To date, Aldean has sold more than ten million albums, each of which has been certified at least Platinum and has taken 14 trips to No. one at country radio. Last year, Aldean was recognized by the RIAA as the top male digital country artist in history with sales totaling more than 21.5 million downloads.

 

