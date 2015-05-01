default-logo
IN THE NEWS

Arm wrestlers, start your training

Posted On 01 May 2015
By :
Comment: 0
Dan Gallo, left, and Ben Skorepa lock up during an arm wrestling training session in Gallo's basement Tuesday. Watching the bout were Darcy, left, Tyler and Angie Goodkey, Jacob Lea and Alex Marritsas. Allan WISHART/Free Press

Dan Gallo, left, and Ben Skorepa lock up during an arm wrestling training session in Gallo’s basement Tuesday. Watching the bout were Darcy, left, Tyler and Angie Goodkey, Jacob Lea and Alex Marritsas. Allan WISHART/Free Press

It started off small.

“This was a family room,” Dan Gallo says, standing in a basement room in his house. “Then I started to get equipment to put in here.

“I was lucky to have a wife who would put up with that.”

Now, the room has one small couch, and is otherwise filled with training equipment, equipment with one purpose – arm wrestling.

“I first started putting the room together 10 or 11 years ago. It’s really nice now, having the second (arm wrestling) table in here.”

On this Tuesday evening, there are six or seven other wrestlers using the room.

“We train down here once a week now, on Tuesdays,” Gallo says. “A lot of times there will be 10 or 11 wrestlers here.”

Ben Skorepa is one of the wrestlers in the room Tuesday.

“I was into arm wrestling years ago,” he says. “Me and Vern Martel were big rivals. Then I got out of it for a long time.

“About three years ago, I arm-wrestled a guy at work and thought, ‘Maybe I should get back into it.’ Now, I’m going to my first Canadian championships since 1992.”

Those Canadian championships are in Vancouver on the May long weekend. Skorepa and Gallo have differing ideas on how to train for them.

“Some of us older guys,” Skorepa says, “take a little more recovery time after a meet before we start training again.”

That’s not Gallo’s style, though.

“I just keep going. I might ease up a bit in the last week before a meet, just so I don’t get injured.”

The veterans in the group know the importance as well of getting down to your fighting weight early.

“A lot of the meets,” Gallo says, “you weigh in on Friday and don’t fight until Saturday or sometimes Sunday, so you can put on some more weight after the weigh-in, and it doesn’t affect what class you’re in.”

Anyone interested in arm wrestling can give Gallo a call at 250-961-9725.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*
CAPTCHA Image

*

Online Edition

    PGF-150501-MZ-A001

Archive Edition

Current Online Issue



Popular

Hospice asks government for more funding

56 Comments

Auto dealer charged with 'deceptive practices'

18 Comments

LETTER: Not sorry for being a teacher

11 Comments

Contact us

Prince George Free Press
Prince George Free Press

Address: 1773 South Lyon Street
Prince George, B.C., V2N 1T3
Phone: 1-250-564-0005



Proudly part of the Aberdeen Publishing group. Click for more on Aberdeen Publishing.

Archives

© Prince George Free Press - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                             Terms of Use | Privacy Policy