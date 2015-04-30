Sad day for newspapers
It is truly a sad day for us here at the Prince George Free Press, and for the community of Prince George.
As of May 1, the Prince George Free Press will cease publishing.
The first issue of the Free Press hit the streets on October 31, 1994 and the last issue today, May 1, 2015 … just over 20 years of telling the stories of Prince George.
But it’s sad for the community as well.
Two newspapers is good for a community. Having two newspapers provides readers with different perspectives on the same issues, different looks, different voices.
As journalists, it keeps us sharp because we’re always trying to beat the other guys (that goes for all media) … trying to get the “scoop” as it were.
Sadly, competition is good for the consumer, it’s not good for business.
In most of B.C., newspaper chains have made concerted efforts to get out of each other’s way, rather than take on the other guys. Black Press and Glacier Media have been carving up the landscape geographically so they don’t directly compete with each other in communities big and small.
The Free Press is owned by Aberdeen Publishing, a relatively small newspaper chain, so we haven’t been a part of that rush to competitively not compete.
For us, it was simply a matter of revenues disappearing.
When I started at the Free Press in 2006, we had 27 people on staff and we were publishing between 40 and 48 pages twice a week. Now, as we close, we have 10 people on staff and have been publishing, on average, 32 pages once a week.
You don’t need to have a UNBC MBA to figure out that, as our owner Bob Doull said, “we just weren’t moving the needle in the right direction.”
And it’s not a case of advertisers flocking to our competition. The Citizen isn’t publishing as many pages as it used to either. The advertising dollars just seem to be going away. So, these days, newspaper wars are battles of attrition. It becomes a question of who can hang on the longest.
Here, it was the Prince George Citizen. Just last year the Kamloops Daily News, which was a sister paper to the Citizen, lost the attrition battle to our sister paper Kamloops This Week.
So, Prince George is not unique. Declining revenues are an issue facing the industry everywhere and if I had a solution to that problem, well, I’d be rich.
As for me, I don’t know what the future holds.
It was on the May long weekend in 1985 when I was hired as the sports reporter for the Fernie Free Press. Almost 30 years to the day.
When people have asked me what I like about being a newspaper reporter and/or editor, my response been the same over those 30 years: “Every day is an adventure. You never know who’s going to come through the door or where the day will take you.”
Today, another adventure begins.
8 Comments
Bill I can’t imagine not getting your take on things. You gave us the opposing opinion from the other guys. You made sense. How are we to find out what is really going on in this city without you. What a terrible lose. I’m so sorry for you, Teresa and the residents of this city. Wendy
Hey Philly Billips… The Free Press in Fernie will be looking for an editor in the next few months… although I’m sure it would only pay enough to be a hobby for you but who knows.
Maybe you should contact our publisher Andrea Horton.
Always trying to get you back this way… your dad was the best editor this local paper ever had…and I’m sure it is in your genes.
Bonny McLardy
Hi, Bill,
Thanks again for the opportunity to write columns for The Free Press.
Sincerely,
Paul
I moved to Prince George in 1994 to work for Northland Chrysler and from that day your paper contributed to our success in a big way. I started as the general sales manager then the general manager and in 1999 the owner. In that short period of time you made this happen and I personally “THANK YOU”. Sad to hear you are done as a paper because I think every city should have a choice. Again Thank You. Bob Bissonnette.
There’s a saying that you don’t find your career, your career finds you. That’s certainly the case with me, and it was the Prince George Free Press that yanked me out of radio-station hell and into the Valhalla of print journalism, where we worked all day, partied all night and sometimes slept at our desks.
The year was 1994, when newspaper owners still thought of expanding into new markets, of spending rather than saving, of hiring journalists rather than laying them off. We talked of “stories,” not “content creation.”
I was hired to be the paper’s first news reporter. My first byline was above its first front-page story, and the moment I saw it, I was hooked. Print journalism had drafted me into its ranks.
I was single then, and had nothing better to do than work so I joined my newsroom colleagues in putting in 60-hour weeks, with a crescendo of typing and stress on Tuesday nights, the deadline for the once-a-week Thursday publication. Once the pages were loaded into a vehicle (not “uploaded” like nowadays) and safely on their way to the press in Williams Lake two-and-a-half hours south, we would gather at pubs like Sgt. O’Flaherty’s or the Tabor Arms and carouse. And flirt with the waitresses or each other. Intra-office relationships bloomed.
Despite the long hours, I had more fun and made more friends per column inch at the Free Press than at any time in my journalism career.
It’s hard for me to believe but I spent just a single year there before moving over to the better-paying but less-exciting daily in town, the Prince George Citizen. A year after that, I was at the Calgary Herald, and my journalistic apprenticeship was over. I had grown up, too. Within four years, I was married, a father and a homeowner with a mortgage.
Many very good journalists went through the Free Press after me, some I’m still friends with 20 years later. One, Michelle Lang, followed me to the Herald. We sat across from each other and kept each other up to date with information and gossip about our fellow Free Pressers, increasingly scattered across western Canada. Michelle’s funeral following her death in Afghanistan drew many Free Press alumni, and later that night we all toasted her as the finest of our small fraternity.
I hardly ever make it back to Prince George anymore but when I do I always make sure to look up Frank Peebles, who was hired to help launch the paper but who quickly joined the newsroom as its star entertainment writer. He was also a very popular man around town. I quipped once that the most successful pickup line in PG history was “Hi, I’m Frank Peebles.”
If you consider the 20-year history of Prince George Free Press as a kind of Odyssey — a chronicle of great heroes, evil villains, seductive sirens, loyal friends and terrible monsters — then Frank must be its Homer. He saw it all. He knew everyone who tapped on its keyboards, who fussed over its fonts, who sold its full-page ads and who answered its phones.
He moved over to the Citizen many years ago, but his fondness for the Freep never ebbed. I know because I reminisced with him about those first few months many times.
And now, on Facebook of all media, Frank has written its obituary. Six months after its 20th anniversary, its owners are shutting it down. My first reaction was disbelief. Second, was profound sadness. What were all those late nights for, if not for some sense of posterity? We were recording history, were we not, modest as it might be? Alas, hardly any of those stories we wrote are remembered today, except by those of us who wrote them. And even then, not much.
But when we do recall them, man, they are great to retell. Amongst ourselves, it’s unanimous – Prince George journalism reached its zenith in 1994/95 and never approached such heights again. “You were the greatest, man!” “No, you were, dude!” And so on.
Despite the passage of time, my Free Press memories are still vivid, and my ardour undiminished. Even today, if I were to get a call from Shane Mills, the former editor, saying he needed me to cover a car crash down on Ospika right away, or a school board meeting tonight, I would do it. For old time’s sake. No question.
The next time I’m in PG, I’m going to walk by the original office and look up to the second floor where the newsroom was to see if I can see a familiar face pass by. It won’t happen, of course, but I will wait a moment, just in case
Bill – sad day for you, the staff and for Prince George. I am sure you will land on your feet, but Prince George will forever be a little bit poorer for the loss of the paper.
How will we ever know what is going on in Prince George – I relied heavily on all the good last news and events going on in Prince George? There certainly is an opening for this sort of NEED. While the Winter Games were on, it was THIS WEEK that I turned to for all the goings on and easy to find and read. I loved all the editorials you had. I will miss you terribly!!
I hold fond memories of the Free Press back to the beginning and earlier years. Names like Shane Mills, David Heyman, Frank Peebles, John McKenzie, Cam McAlpine and Michelle Lang spring to mind. My colleagues and I will always be appreciative of Teresa Mallam’s dedication to covering women’s issues and being present for the difficult stories. For me, the Free Press was unique in content and perspective and a newspaper I looked forward to reading every week. Bill Phillips, I can only imagine what the last few years has been like for you trying to hold the ship together. I thank you and everyone who worked at the Free Press for superb journalism, excellent community networking and providing a valuable and unforgettable service. I have tucked the last issue, May 1, 2015 in my treasure chest of memories.